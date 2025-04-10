Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Altimmune by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In related news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Altimmune Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 452,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,782. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $327.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

