Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,327,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,111,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,838,000 after purchasing an additional 656,768 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,951,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 319,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,303,000 after acquiring an additional 272,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,323.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 228,679 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 247,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $44.35.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

