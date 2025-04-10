Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 3,926 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $244,169,000. Amundi increased its position in NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,696. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.