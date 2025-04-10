Covestor Ltd Has $232,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $30.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,606.00. 32,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,576. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,548.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3,318.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

