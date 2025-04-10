Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

