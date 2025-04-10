Paralel Advisors LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qualys by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,292.48. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,692. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Qualys Stock Down 2.0 %

Qualys stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.22. 8,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.71. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $174.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

