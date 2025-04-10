Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Strategy Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategy Capital LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 6.1% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $74,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 39,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 568.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 366,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 121,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.5 %

TSM stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,729,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average of $191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $794.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

