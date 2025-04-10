Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Price

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.
In other Spire Global news, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,426.08. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,840,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,740,823.39. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spire Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
