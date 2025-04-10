Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Levi Strauss & Co. Put Options (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,880 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,656 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,824,983 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $152,672,000 after purchasing an additional 133,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,673,056 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $115,444,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $33,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,995 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 219,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.