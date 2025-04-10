ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

NYSE:MT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 957,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,714. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,683.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 53,928 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

