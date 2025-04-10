Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

GH stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 447,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Guardant Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

