Summit Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,405 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,283 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 3,229,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,298. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.46. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

