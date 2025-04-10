Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $348.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beigene in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ONC traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.30. 222,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. Beigene has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $287.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Beigene will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total transaction of $310,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 732,827 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $190,535,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730,642 shares in the company, valued at $189,966,920. This represents a 50.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,288 shares of company stock valued at $285,064,819 over the last ninety days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

