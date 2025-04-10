Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $285.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JLL. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of JLL traded down $12.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.86. The company had a trading volume of 125,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,622. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 204.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.