Addus HomeCare’s (ADUS) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.93. 39,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 695.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

