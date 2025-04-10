3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lowered by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

3M Stock Down 2.5 %

MMM traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.80. 456,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,576. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,308.50. This represents a 21.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This trade represents a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

