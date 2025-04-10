Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Primary Health Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 95.05 ($1.21). 9,114,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,190,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.35).

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primary Health Properties

In other news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 25,000 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,389.22). Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

