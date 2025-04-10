Best Gold Stocks To Follow Now – April 9th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Gold, Vale, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies that produce gold or are involved in the mining and exploration of this precious metal. Investors in gold stocks seek to benefit from rising gold prices, though the stocks’ performance can also be influenced by factors like operational efficiency, management decisions, and overall market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. 27,197,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,103,961. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,283,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 9,821,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,706,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. Newmont has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,736,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,725,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $55.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,001,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,807,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 38,739,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,310,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Recommended Stories