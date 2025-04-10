First Foundation Advisors Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $164.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.23. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

