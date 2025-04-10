Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in L3Harris Technologies stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.77 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.92.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

