AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.37% from the stock’s current price.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.32.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.31. 2,604,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.