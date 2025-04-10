Barclays Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $55.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 430,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,748. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4,899.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 180,005 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

