Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $29.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $493.30. 578,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

