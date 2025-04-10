Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $61,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,753,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,057,452,000 after buying an additional 363,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

