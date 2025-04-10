LSV Asset Management Sells 73,832 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,832 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.47% of Marathon Petroleum worth $210,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 10.9 %

MPC stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $215.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

