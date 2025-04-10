Phoenix Financial Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $499.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

