Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 5.6 %

FC stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 14,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $262.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 152.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

