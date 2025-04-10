Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

NYSE CCL traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 15,326,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,378,443. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

