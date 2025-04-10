GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Lowered to $425.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $436.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.80.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock traded down $11.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.42. 1,268,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,092. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion and a PE ratio of 57.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

