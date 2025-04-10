Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded down $7.46 on Thursday, hitting $108.61. The stock had a trading volume of 873,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

