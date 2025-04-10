Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Price

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.27. 190,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares in the company, valued at $67,712.25. The trade was a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

