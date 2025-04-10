Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Buys C$17,320.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, with a total value of C$17,320.00.

Geoffrey Keyser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

AAV traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.43. 113,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.81 and a one year high of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.