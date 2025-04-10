Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Buys C$17,320.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, with a total value of C$17,320.00.
Geoffrey Keyser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00.
Advantage Energy Trading Down 4.9 %
AAV traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.43. 113,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.81 and a one year high of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.
