Insider Buying: Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) insider Gareth John Bevan acquired 11,000 shares of Gear4music stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £12,650 ($16,164.07).
Gear4music Stock Performance
Shares of G4M stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 116 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 42,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The firm has a market cap of £24.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Gear4music has a one year low of GBX 97.80 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.62). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.56.
Gear4music Company Profile
Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gear4music
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.