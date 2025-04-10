Insider Buying: Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) insider Gareth John Bevan acquired 11,000 shares of Gear4music stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £12,650 ($16,164.07).

Gear4music Stock Performance

Shares of G4M stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 116 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 42,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The firm has a market cap of £24.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Gear4music has a one year low of GBX 97.80 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.62). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.56.

Get Gear4music alerts:

Gear4music Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.