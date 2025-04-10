McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 3.6% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $672.58 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $739.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $639.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

