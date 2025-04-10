Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,350,000 after acquiring an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,236,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,031,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.38 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $199.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

