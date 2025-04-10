Argent Trust Co Has $26.91 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 77.7% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Chevron Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE CVX traded down $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $140.62. 643,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

