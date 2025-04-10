Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 633.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,023,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sempra by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sempra by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,695,000 after acquiring an additional 278,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.70 per share, with a total value of $67,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $338,500. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

