Paralel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $3,278,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.90.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.56. 39,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,211. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $234.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

