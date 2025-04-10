Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) versus Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Critical Survey

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) and Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Southern California Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Southern California Bancorp 2.94% 8.97% 1.09%

Risk & Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern California Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Southern California Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and Southern California Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Southern California Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.32%. Given Southern California Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern California Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Southern California Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares $109.70 million 4.32 $33.55 million N/A N/A Southern California Bancorp $127.76 million 3.18 $5.43 million $0.19 66.08

Thomasville Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southern California Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern California Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

