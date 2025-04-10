FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $937.64. The company had a trading volume of 376,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,651. The company has a market capitalization of $401.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $962.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.63, for a total transaction of $421,723.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,440,254.30. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

