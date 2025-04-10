Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Reddit from $215.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

RDDT traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,729. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38. Reddit has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,445,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at $59,593,902.64. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,794 shares of company stock worth $89,386,704.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

