Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.32.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.12. 1,907,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.96. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 143,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

