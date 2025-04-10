Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.45% from the stock’s current price.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,558. The company has a market capitalization of $925.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $64,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,426,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 1,322,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $13,943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 403,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

