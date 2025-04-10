Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:JPM traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,054. The firm has a market cap of $638.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

