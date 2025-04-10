Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 2,478 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IVOO traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,817. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.10.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.