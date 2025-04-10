Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

REYN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 119,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,132. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. The trade was a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,564,000 after purchasing an additional 182,353 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

