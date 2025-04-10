10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of TXG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 766,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,351. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.01.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,865.74. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Mateo bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,237.74. The trade was a 184.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

