Covestor Ltd Sells 524 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after buying an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,443,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.20. The stock had a trading volume of 910,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.79 and its 200 day moving average is $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 671.11 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,744.32. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,523 shares of company stock worth $47,227,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.