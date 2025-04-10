Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $314,075,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,844,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,680,000 after buying an additional 82,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R traded down $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Report on R

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.