Covestor Ltd Purchases 683 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,030,357 shares of company stock valued at $284,351,868. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

